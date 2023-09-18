Catawba County school board votes to allow book in schools with age requirement

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba County Board of Education held a special meeting Monday over whether to ban a book from libraries district-wide.

The meeting looked into a book called “Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany Jackson.

According to the book’s publisher, the story is about a teenager named Claudia whose best friend, Monday Charles, goes missing.

It said the book addresses topics like mental health, media bias surrounding missing children of color and bullying.

The book was challenged by board member Michelle Teague, who called it inappropriate. During Monday’s meeting, some parents agreed with Teague, claiming the book is too graphic and vulgar, while others thought it was educational.

At the end of the meeting, the school board voted 4-3 to allow the book within schools, but only to students who are 18 years or older.

The meeting came nearly one month after the board removed its first book district-wide – “Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Perez.

So far, only one book has been challenged at the middle school level, with 24 challenged at the high school level. Only one has actually been removed from the shelves.

Three books at the high school level do include parents’ permission in order to be checked out.

