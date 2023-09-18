PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Catawba County school board holding hearing on book challenge

The book is being challenged by board member Michelle Teague, who is calling it inappropriate.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba County Board of Education is holding a special meeting Monday over whether to ban a book from libraries district-wide.

It’s looking into a book called “Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany Jackson.

According to the book’s publisher, the story is about a teenager named Claudia whose best friend, Monday Charles, goes missing.

It said the book addresses topics like mental health, media bias surrounding missing children of color and bullying.

The book is being challenged by board member Michelle Teague, who is calling it inappropriate. The school board is holding a special public hearing Monday at 6 p.m. at the district’s Center for administrative services in Newton.

Board leaders are expecting a big turnout for the meeting and said there will be an overflow room for people to listen to the meeting.

Monday’s meeting comes nearly one month after the board removed its first book district-wide – “Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Perez.

So far, only one book has been challenged at the middle school level, with 24 challenged at the high school level. Only one has actually been removed from the shelves.

Three books at the high school level do include parents’ permission in order to be checked out.

