Beautiful week ahead with comfortable temperatures, low rain chances

Highs will top out around 80 degrees all week.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The new week is set to a beautiful one, with highs only reaching the 80s and little chance for widespread rain.

On Monday, temperatures will start in the 60s before warming up to near 80 degrees under sunny skies.

A similar trend will continue to rest of the week with highs topping out around 80 degrees all week.

The comfortable temperatures come just in time for the beginning of fall, which officially begins Saturday.

In the tropics, Tropic Storm Nigel has formed, but is far off from the U.S. and currently presents no threats.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

