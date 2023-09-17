PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
York Co. crash kills 1, injures 2 others

By Jennifer Albrecht
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead, and two drivers were brought to the hospital after a crash in York County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say it happened just after 3 p.m. Saturday on Paraham Road near Pine Forest Drive.

A 2021 Toyota SUV was heading south on Paraham Road when it collided with a 2018 B.M.W. sedan.

The passenger inside the Toyota died from their injuries. The driver was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the sedan was also brought to the hospital.

Troopers have not released the identity of the person killed.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

