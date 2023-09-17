York Co. crash kills 1, injures 2 others

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead, and two drivers were brought to the hospital after a crash in York County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say it happened just after 3 p.m. Saturday on Paraham Road near Pine Forest Drive.

A 2021 Toyota SUV was heading south on Paraham Road when it collided with a 2018 B.M.W. sedan.

The passenger inside the Toyota died from their injuries. The driver was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the sedan was also brought to the hospital.

Troopers have not released the identity of the person killed.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation.

