Statesville man arrested more than week after machete attack

David Morgan
David Morgan(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of attacking two others with a machete in Statesville was arrested Saturday night.

Officers with the Statesville Police Department said they arrested David Morgan at a homeless camp behind Pump Station Road. The arrest came nine days after police said he was involved in a violent altercation involving a machete that injured two other men.

Morgan is currently in an area hospital for treatment from injuries sustained during the original altercation. After his release, he’ll face two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3515.

