PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Pilot ejected after ‘mishap’ involving F-35 plane

Joint Base Charleston says they are responding to a ‘mishap’ involving a pilot being ejected...
Joint Base Charleston says they are responding to a ‘mishap’ involving a pilot being ejected from a plane on Sunday.(Live 5)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston says they are responding to a ‘mishap’ involving a pilot being ejected from a plane on Sunday.

The incident involved a pilot being ejected from a Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort F-35, according to public affairs specialist Jeremy Huggins.

Huggins says the incident was a ‘mishap’ and that the pilot was taken to a hospital.

In a tweet, the joint base also says that they are looking for one of the F-35s that was involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Firefighters were called out to a home off the 1400 block of Anderson Street early Saturday...
Northeast Charlotte home purposefully set ablaze
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police put out an alert around 9 p.m. Saturday that the crash had closed...
Medic: One hurt, two killed in fatal crash