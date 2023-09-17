Pilot ejected after ‘mishap’ involving F-35 plane

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston says they are responding to a ‘mishap’ involving a pilot being ejected from a plane on Sunday.

The incident involved a pilot being ejected from a Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort F-35, according to public affairs specialist Jeremy Huggins.

Huggins says the incident was a ‘mishap’ and that the pilot was taken to a hospital.

In a tweet, the joint base also says that they are looking for one of the F-35s that was involved.

We’re working with @MCASBeaufortSC to locate one of their F-35s that was involved in a mishap near our base this afternoon. The pilot ejected safely. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the F-35, please call our Base Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600. — Joint Base Charleston (@TeamCharleston) September 17, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

