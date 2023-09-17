Medic: One hurt, two killed in fatal crash

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others injured during a crash Saturday night in Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police put out an alert around 9 p.m. Saturday that the crash had closed the westbound lanes of W.T. Harris Boulevard at David Cox Road.

Medic confirmed that two people were seriously injured and one person died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

