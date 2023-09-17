PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Medic: 1 killed, 2 hurt in Charlotte crash

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police put out an alert around 9 p.m. Saturday that the crash had closed the westbound lanes of W.T. Harris Boulevard.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others injured during a crash Saturday night in Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said that the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of West W.T. Harris Boulevard, close to David Cox Road.

Two vehicles were involved: A Ford F-150 and a Nissan 350Z.

The driver of the Ford, Jarrod Bayless, died at the scene, according to Medic.

The Ford’s front seat passenger and driver of the Nissan were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

A police investigation indicates that the Nissan was turning left onto David Cox Road when it was hit in the rear by the Ford, which officers said was driving recklessly and speeding. The truck then overturned and both vehicles went off the roadway into a wooded area close by.

The driver of the Nissan, Zachary Alexander, was charged with driving while impaired.

Police say speed on behalf of Bayless appears to be a factor in the crash.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for the driver of this red Mustang, who may have...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for the driver of this red Mustang, who may have witnessed a fatal crash.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CMPD is looking to speak to the driver of a red Ford Mustang with black wheels and a black top believed to have been driven by a possible witness. It was last seen around Waterford Hills Drive at West Sugar Creek Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, ext. 1. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

