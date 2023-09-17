Cold front bringing cool, partly cloudy week to the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front moving east out of the Mid-Mississippi Valley will increase the chances for showers and storms across the area today.

Today : Showers, scattered thunderstorms

Monday : Partly cloudy, pleasant

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warmer

Most of today will be cloudy and wet with scattered showers and storms. In the evening, showers will taper off, giving way to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s.

Monday through Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

Rain chances over the next 7 days (First Alert Weather)

Next Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. The first Sunday of fall will include a chance for storms with highs in the mid-70s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

