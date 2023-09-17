PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cold front bringing cool, partly cloudy week to the Carolinas

Highs will top out in the low 80s.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front moving east out of the Mid-Mississippi Valley will increase the chances for showers and storms across the area today.

  • Today: Showers, scattered thunderstorms
  • Monday: Partly cloudy, pleasant
  • Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warmer

Most of today will be cloudy and wet with scattered showers and storms. In the evening, showers will taper off, giving way to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s.

Monday through Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

Rain chances over the next 7 days
Rain chances over the next 7 days(First Alert Weather)

Next Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. The first Sunday of fall will include a chance for storms with highs in the mid-70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

