Claremont man killed in crash involving riding lawnmower

CLAREMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is dead after a crash in Claremont Saturday night involved an SUV and a riding lawnmower.

Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened around 8:20 p.m. on Shook Road near Rock Barn Road.

According to troopers, a Honda Passport was headed down Shook Road when it hit a riding lawnmower that was driving south in the roadway.

The operator of the lawnmower, 59-year-old Phillip Michael Brooks, as seriously injured and later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Passport was not injured.

Troopers say the riding lawnmower was not displaying any lights or reflective markings and no charges will be filed.

