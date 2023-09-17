PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte, DC United play to scoreless draw

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kristijan Kahlina totaled six saves for Charlotte in a 0-0 draw with D.C. United on Saturday night.

Alex Bono saved two shots in his fourth start for DC United (9-12-8). The club has posted three straight clean sheets for the first time since May-June of 2021.

Charlotte (7-9-11) is now 4-1-7 in its last 12 regular-season matches at home. Five of Charlotte’s last six home contests have ended in draws. The club played to just three ties in its first 25 home matches.

All three previous meetings between the clubs ended in 3-0 victories by the home side, including one by United earlier this season.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

