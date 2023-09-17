PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Arrest made in deadly shooting near Gastonia nightclub

The shooting happened March 21.
Anthony Dashonn Guin
Anthony Dashonn Guin(Gaston County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting near a Gastonia nightclub, the Gastonia Police Department confirmed Sunday.

Anthony Dashonn Guin was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder.

[20-year-old found dead near Gastonia lounge after shooting]

The shooting happened March 21 near Remedies Restaurant, Bar and Lounge off Union Road. Officials identified the victim as Tyceria Alexander.

Guin is currently being held without bond.

