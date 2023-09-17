Arrest made in deadly shooting near Gastonia nightclub

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting near a Gastonia nightclub, the Gastonia Police Department confirmed Sunday.

Anthony Dashonn Guin was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder.

The shooting happened March 21 near Remedies Restaurant, Bar and Lounge off Union Road. Officials identified the victim as Tyceria Alexander.

Guin is currently being held without bond.

