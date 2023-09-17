Another chase on I-85 results in arrest in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The trend of drivers trying to outrun law enforcement on Interstate 85 in Rowan County is continuing, as is the trend of those drivers being caught.

According to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, a pursuit took place early Sunday morning that resulted in the arrest of Christian Daniel Martinez, 21.

Martinez was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, speeding, reckless driving, failure to heed light/siren, window tint violation, improper passing on the right, failure to burn headlights, rear lamp violation, and a license plate frame/cover violation.

Martinez was arrested just before 2:00 a.m.

Bond was set at $30,000. Martinez is set to appear in court on Monday.

