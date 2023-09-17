PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Aguilar accounts for 4 TDs, Noel runs for 178 yards and a TD; Appalachian State beats ECU 43-28

ECU football falls at App state
ECU football falls at App state
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Joey Aguilar threw three touchdown passes and ran for another TD, Nate Noel ran for 178 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown, and Appalachian State beat East Carolina 43-28 Saturday.

Aguilar completed 17-of-29 passes for 241 yards with an interception for Appalachian State (2-1).

Rahjai Harris scored on runs of 7 and 4 yards and Antoine Jackson had an 8-yard pick-6 for East Carolina in the first half. Shavon Revel returned a fumble 57 yards for a touchdown with 10:03 left in the third quarter to give the Pirates a 28-22 lead. Less than 2 minutes later, Aguilar hit Milan Tucker for a 35-yard TD that capped a six-play, 79-yard drive and gave Appalachian State the lead for good.

Aguilar added a 1-yard touchdown run at the end of the third quarter and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to David Larkins to cap the scoring with 5:44 to play.

Appalachian State, which lost 40-34 in double overtime last week at then-No. 17 North Carolina, has won back-to-back games against ECU following six consecutive losses in the series, which dates to 1932. The Mountaineers are 21-12 all time against ECU, but the programs have faced off just four times in the past four-plus decades.

Harris finished with 56 yards rushing on 12 carries for the Pirates.

ECU (0-3) is off to its worst start since it lost three straight to open the 2017 season.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

