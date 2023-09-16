Scattered storms return Sunday after cool, dry week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will get to enjoy a sunny and dry Saturday before a round of showers and scattered thunderstorms head our way on Sunday.

Today: Sunny, warm

Sunday: Showers, scattered thunderstorms

Monday: Partly cloudy, pleasant

A cold moving east out of the Mid-Mississippi Valley will increase the chances for showers and storms later tonight into Sunday morning.

In the meantime, sunny and dry conditions can be expected for most of today along with highs in the lower 80s.

Sunglasses forecast (First Alert Weather)

Tonight, there will be some isolated showers in the mountains. Across the Charlotte metro area, expect increasing clouds with lows in the 60s.

The first half of Sunday will be cloudy and wet with scattered showers and storms. In the evening, showers will taper off, giving way to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s.

7-day forecast (First Alert Weather)

Monday through Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. Next Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

