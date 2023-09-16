PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Scattered storms return Sunday after cool, dry week

The first half of Sunday will be cloudy and wet with scattered showers and storms.
The first half of Sunday will be cloudy and wet with scattered showers and storms.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will get to enjoy a sunny and dry Saturday before a round of showers and scattered thunderstorms head our way on Sunday.

  • Today: Sunny, warm
  • Sunday: Showers, scattered thunderstorms
  • Monday: Partly cloudy, pleasant

A cold moving east out of the Mid-Mississippi Valley will increase the chances for showers and storms later tonight into Sunday morning.

In the meantime, sunny and dry conditions can be expected for most of today along with highs in the lower 80s.

Sunglasses forecast
Sunglasses forecast(First Alert Weather)

Tonight, there will be some isolated showers in the mountains. Across the Charlotte metro area, expect increasing clouds with lows in the 60s.

The first half of Sunday will be cloudy and wet with scattered showers and storms. In the evening, showers will taper off, giving way to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(First Alert Weather)

Monday through Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. Next Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.     

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayberry Days takes place September 18-24, but downtown Mount Airy is in Mayberry mode all year.
Mount Airy to celebrate all things Mayberry at 34th annual Mayberry Days
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
The blaze was reported in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue Southwest, near Highway 321, just after...
Firefighters battle large building fire in Hickory
A spokesperson for the department said 50-year-old Michael McKaskle was passing a vehicle on US...
Man killed after being thrown from motorcycle, hit by tractor-trailer
Chanceler Timothy Johnson is believed to be traveling in a Hyundai Sonata.
Man wanted after mother, son killed in crash involving Hickory police identified

Latest News

The first half of Sunday will be cloudy and wet with scattered showers and storms.
Scattered storms return Sunday after cool, dry week
Friday evening Charlotte area forecast
Nice start to the weekend in the Charlotte area
Weekend forecast
Rain, cooler temperatures return over the weekend
Friday will feature plenty of sunshine along with highs near 80 degrees and low humidity.
Forecast features beautiful start to the weekend, rain chances return Sunday