Northeast Charlotte home purposefully set ablaze

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A northeast Charlotte home was seriously damaged after a fire was intentionally set overnight, according to Charlotte Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out to a home off the 1400 block of Anderson Street early Saturday morning. That’s just off The Plaza and close to East Sugar Creek Road.

About 30 firefighters were able to control the fire in 14 minutes, the department said on social media.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators say the fire was intentionally set. About $100,000 worth of damage was incurred.

Anyone with more information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

