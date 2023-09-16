PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Gastonia house fire started by dryer, crews say

Thick, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the house.
Gastonia Fire Department officials said the fire happened at a home on Davidson Avenue.
Gastonia Fire Department officials said the fire happened at a home on Davidson Avenue.(Gastonia Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A clothes dryer caused extensive damage to a home in Gastonia Saturday morning.

Gastonia Fire Department officials said the fire happened at a home on Davidson Avenue. Thick, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the house.

Engine 2, Ladder 1, Rescue 1, Engine 6, Ladder 4, and Battalion 1 & 2 responded to this house fire on Davidson Avenue...

Posted by Gastonia Fire Department on Saturday, September 16, 2023

While the home was severely damaged, no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is helping the home’s residents.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayberry Days takes place September 18-24, but downtown Mount Airy is in Mayberry mode all year.
Mount Airy to celebrate all things Mayberry at 34th annual Mayberry Days
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
The blaze was reported in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue Southwest, near Highway 321, just after...
Firefighters battle large building fire in Hickory
Chanceler Timothy Johnson is believed to be traveling in a Hyundai Sonata.
Man wanted after mother, son killed in crash involving Hickory police identified

Latest News

Python found in Pickens Walmart parking lot
Python found in Pickens Walmart parking lot
Firefighters were called out to a home off the 1400 block of Anderson Street early Saturday...
Northeast Charlotte home purposefully set ablaze
Chef Lady Ren shares flavors of fall
Matthews Playhouse presents "Speakeasy" by Rory D. Sheriff