Gastonia house fire started by dryer, crews say

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A clothes dryer caused extensive damage to a home in Gastonia Saturday morning.

Gastonia Fire Department officials said the fire happened at a home on Davidson Avenue. Thick, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the house.

Engine 2, Ladder 1, Rescue 1, Engine 6, Ladder 4, and Battalion 1 & 2 responded to this house fire on Davidson Avenue... Posted by Gastonia Fire Department on Saturday, September 16, 2023

While the home was severely damaged, no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is helping the home’s residents.

