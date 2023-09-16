Gastonia house fire started by dryer, crews say
Thick, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the house.
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A clothes dryer caused extensive damage to a home in Gastonia Saturday morning.
Gastonia Fire Department officials said the fire happened at a home on Davidson Avenue. Thick, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the house.
While the home was severely damaged, no injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross is helping the home’s residents.
