‘We want them to feel safe’: Carowinds details security measures in place before return of Scarowinds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As Carowinds prepares to open the latest season of Scarowinds at the park, it’s taking measures to ensure that the only scares will come from the attractions on-site.

Last year, a fight broke out at a Scarowinds night. Dozens of park-goers ran for the exits, mistakenly thinking that gunshots fired out in the park.

Carowinds responded by implementing a chaperone policy. Any guests age 15 or younger need to be accompanied by a chaperone who is 21 years old or older

That policy has been in effect year round according to Carowinds Communications Director Courtney McGarry Weber, and she says it will stay in effect from the first night of Scarowinds this year.

“First of all, when you come into the gate, we’ll be checking ID’s,” Weber said. “So anybody 16 years and older will need to have a government-issued ID.”

The park will also maintain its strict “no bags” policy for Scarowinds nights. Weber also confirms that there will be an “elevated” presence of park security, as well as Charlotte-Mecklenburg and York County police officers patrolling the park.

“First and foremost, safety is always very important to us,” Weber said. “We want to make sure whether it’s our guests or associates, we want them to feel safe and have a good time here at Carowinds.”

A full list of policies and security measures guests can expect upon entrance to Scarowinds can be found here.

