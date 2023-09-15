PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Some bad information led to Tesla removing a supercharge feature for an Arizona woman.
By Colin Stanton , Gary Harper and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - An Arizona woman’s key system and charger no longer worked on her Tesla when she got it back from repairs, and she struggled to get the company to fix the problems.

Erine Erickson said she loves her Tesla Model 3, but the electric vehicle had to stay parked in her garage for a while.

“It’s, you know, 3,000 pounds of metal in a parking spot downstairs,” she had said.

Erickson’s problem started last month when the battery died. She took it to Tesla, and they replaced the battery for free under their warranty.

However, during the process, Tesla technicians turned off the key feature that allows Tesla drivers to supercharge their vehicles in 15 minutes. Erickson said she didn’t find out until she stopped at a supercharger station and could not charge her Tesla.

“That’s when people saw me and came up to me, and people were trying to troubleshoot it,” she said. “But nobody had ever seen anything like it.”

Tesla had intentionally deactivated Erickson’s supercharger feature for safety reasons. When replacing Erickson’s battery, the company said they discovered that Carfax listed her car as having a salvaged title due to being totaled in a collision.

As a result, Tesla removed the supercharger feature as a safety precaution.

Carfax’s information was wrong because an insurance company provided incorrect information. Erickson’s car was never totaled; there was just minor damage from a fender bender.

“I am just hoping for some attention at Tesla and for somebody to look at all of the proof that I provided, from the insurance company, from the collision center, from the DMV, that my car is obviously not totaled,” Erickson had said.

Even with that proof, along with Carfax correcting Erickson’s car from a salvage title to a clean title, Tesla would not restore the supercharging feature.

“I wouldn’t characterize it as customer service,” she said. “I mean, there’s not a way to email them. There’s a way to communicate on the app, but they don’t respond.”

Arizona’s Family On Your Side reporters reached out to Tesla and explained the issue. And great news: Tesla realized Erickson’s car was never totaled and reactivated the feature that allows her to supercharge her car.

“I’ve looked back, I’ve sent over 30 emails, every single day I’ve been dealing with this and rarely getting a response – it was when you all got involved that something finally happened,” she said.

Copyright 2023 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayberry Days takes place September 18-24, but downtown Mount Airy is in Mayberry mode all year.
Mount Airy to celebrate all things Mayberry at 34th annual Mayberry Days
Know that you can always get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988.
Myers Park sophomore dies by suicide as state youth deaths by suicide increase
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed that all but one lane of Sunset Road shut down Thursday...
CMPD: North Charlotte road closed due to ‘ongoing matter’
Additional law enforcement was on campus through dismissal.
CMS: Arrests made, injuries reported after fight at Charlotte school
Tangela Parker, seen here during a previous court appearance, is accused of killing a co-worker...
New details revealed in case of woman accused of killing co-worker in Hickory

Latest News

A fire heavily damaged the roof of a home on Donnybrook Place in Charlotte on Friday morning.
Fire heavily damages east Charlotte home, no injuries reported
If the bond is approved, CMS plans to build four new schools, and would replace Allenbrook...
CMS leaders to discuss projects included in $2.5 billion bond referendum
Hometown Heroes is escorting Sunnie, a young girl battling cancer, to school on Friday morning.
First responders, local nonprofit to escort girl battling cancer to school
Texas State Senators bow their heads in prayer during the impeachment trial for suspended...
Texas AG Ken Paxton returns for closing arguments as his impeachment trial races toward a verdict
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents her fall legislative agenda and highlights on what she wants to...
Jury clears 3 men in the last trial tied to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer