Run Kannapolis 5K Series Fall schedule Is here

Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in this unique series featuring the best 5K runs/walks in the city.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s not too late to sign up for the Run Kannapolis race tomorrow and the weather will be perfect! The 5K Race for Peace is tomorrow, September 16, in downtown Kannapolis.

Three races remain in the Run Kannapolis 5K Series. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in this unique series featuring the best 5K runs/walks in the city. Each run will be held in downtown Kannapolis and hosted by a nonprofit that benefits from the entry fees. All the runs will take place on a Saturday morning and include a one-mile fun run.

Join the thousands of people who have participated in Run Kannapolis over the years. Run Kannapolis is part of the City of Kannapolis’ Discover a Healthy Life brand. In addition to the awards you receive from the host organization you will receive great prizes and recognition from the City based on the total number of runs you complete.

Register at www.runkannapolis.com – register for all remaining races now.

Good luck with the Fall 2023 Run Kannapolis series and we hope to see you at the finish line!

2023 Run Kannapolis Fall Series Host Organization

9 a.m., August 19– Shooting Star 5K                                 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (HELD)

8 a.m., September 16– 5K Race for Peace                         The S.T.U.D.I.O.

8:30 a.m., October 14 – Wonder Run 5K                            Kannapolis Education Foundation

9 a.m., November 11 – 5K for Heroes                                Old Armor Beer Company

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

