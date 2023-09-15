PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Residents say sewage poured into homes during Statesville drainage project

One homeowner had just completed a renovation of his home costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Statesville homeowners say sewage poured into homes during underground drainage project
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville man contacted WBTV after he said gallons of sewage flooded into his home.

Robert Germain had just spent hundreds of thousands of dollars renovating his home, and now he’s waiting to learn how much damage was caused by this.

His home is empty, with the baseboards ripped off the walls and the smell of sewage in the air, just two months after he completed renovations.

“The water came in through the floor drains,” Germain said.

He added that sewage water spread out across the main rooms and bathrooms.

“They’re going to pull all the flooring up and this is probably not going to be able to be saved,” German said.

After a year and a half of renovations, Germain is worried he’ll be starting from square one.

“They’re digging up the street and putting up a new flood water management system and they hit a water line,” he said.

Germain said he granted the city an easement to do the work and never expected it would lead to this.

“The water flows down that way to a pump station at the bottom of the property,” he said. “It overflowed it, overwhelmed it.”

At least one other homeowner told WBTV the same thing happened at their house. Other neighbors said they lost water pressure.

Germain said he is confident in his insurance, but he would like the city to take accountability.

“They should stand behind their work, and if they’ve made a mistake, admit it and pay for it,” he said. “It’s that simple.”

WBTV reached out to the City of Statesville and a spokesperson released the following statement:

WBTV asked the spokesperson whether the city would bear any responsibility as the entity that hired the contractor. but they said, “When a contractor accepts a job with the City, they must carry insurance and are liable for any damages caused.”

The spokesperson said the city connected Germain with the contractor to discuss the issue.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayberry Days takes place September 18-24, but downtown Mount Airy is in Mayberry mode all year.
Mount Airy to celebrate all things Mayberry at 34th annual Mayberry Days
Know that you can always get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988.
Myers Park sophomore dies by suicide as state youth deaths by suicide increase
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed that all but one lane of Sunset Road shut down Thursday...
CMPD: North Charlotte road closed due to ‘ongoing matter’
Additional law enforcement was on campus through dismissal.
CMS: Arrests made, injuries reported after fight at Charlotte school
Tangela Parker, seen here during a previous court appearance, is accused of killing a co-worker...
New details revealed in case of woman accused of killing co-worker in Hickory

Latest News

Statesville homeowners say sewage poured into homes during underground drainage project
Statesville homeowners say sewage poured into homes during underground drainage project
The blaze was reported along 1st Avenue Southwest on Friday morning.
Firefighters battle large building fire in Hickory
Cash was stolen during a northeast Charlotte home invasion.
French bulldog stolen during Charlotte home invasion
Back to school means the big yellow buses are back on the roads, too. (Source: WBTV)
Keeping students safe as they board the bus