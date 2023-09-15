PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rain, cooler temperatures return over the weekend

Rain will likely be scattered to widespread Sunday morning.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, warm and dry with highs in the lower 80s.
By Eric Garlick
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday will be nice with mostly sunny for most of the day. Rain chances will start to return for the higher elevations during the afternoon and evening.

  • Saturday: Nice and sunny, rain chances in the mountains
  • Sunday: A couple rounds of rain possible
  • Next Week: Sunny skies return, highs around 80

As far as temperatures go, we will be hovering around 80 degrees and close to, or a little below average for the middle of September.

Saturday night and into Sunday, a round of rain could be moving through the area. This will highly impact what happens Sunday afternoon/evening as a cold front moves through the region.

First Alert Weather futurecast
First Alert Weather futurecast(First Alert Weather)

As of writing, rain will likely be scattered to widespread on Sunday morning and that will limit the rain chances for the afternoon/evening Sunday.

Hurricane Lee will produce tropical storm-like conditions across the northeast as we head through the weekend, and we are now watching Tropical Depression Fifteen which will likely become a major hurricane as it heads toward Bermuda for the beginning to middle of next week.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

