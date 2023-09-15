PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Principal arrested for paddling student hard enough to leave bruises, authorities say

Overton High School principal Jeffery Darryl Hogg, 59, was arrested on Wednesday on an assault...
Overton High School principal Jeffery Darryl Hogg, 59, was arrested on Wednesday on an assault charge.(Rusk County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - A high school principal is accused of paddling a student hard enough to leave lasting bruises.

KLTV reports that Overton High School principal Jeffery Darryl Hogg, 59, was arrested on Wednesday on an assault charge.

According to an arrest affidavit, Hogg caused bodily injury to a female student by striking her three times with a wooden paddle on Aug. 14 in his office.

The document stated that the paddling was forceful enough to cause bruising which was visible at least 48 hours after the incident.

The student and her mother filed a complaint with the Rusk County Sheriff’s office the day after the paddling took place.

Authorities said the student decided to receive corporal punishment after getting in trouble at the school, and her mother consented.

According to the affidavit, Hogg paddled the student three times.

The female student reported that the “second lick was harder than the first and she had never hurt like that before,” stating that she did not want to continue with the paddling.

Authorities said the girl took pictures of the bruising as they developed throughout the day. She then had them examined by a nurse, who stated that the bruises were substantial and swollen.

A Forensic Assessment Center Network doctor viewed the photos taken by the student and nurse up to 48 hours after the incident and stated that the injuries were consistent with child abuse, the affidavit stated.

“There is never an intent to harm students; any administered consequence is in an effort to help students learn, grow and make positive choices,” the Overton Independent School District shared in a statement. “OISD is dedicated to serving and nurturing our students toward academic, social and emotional growth.”

Overton ISD Superintendent Larry Calhoun said that he stood by the statement when contacted Thursday.

Hogg was booked into the Rusk County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayberry Days takes place September 18-24, but downtown Mount Airy is in Mayberry mode all year.
Mount Airy to celebrate all things Mayberry at 34th annual Mayberry Days
Additional law enforcement was on campus through dismissal.
CMS: Arrests made, injuries reported after fight at Charlotte school
Tangela Parker, seen here during a previous court appearance, is accused of killing a co-worker...
New details revealed in case of woman accused of killing co-worker in Hickory
The all-clear was issued around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.
All-clear issued after ‘armed, dangerous person’ seen on, near UNC Chapel Hill
Adrian Bentley had multiple warrants for his arrest out of Georgia and South Carolina, police...
Man wanted in multiple states arrested after car chase in Iredell County

Latest News

Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Millions of dollars being committed to reopen lithium mine in Kings Mountain.
90-million-dollar federal grant awarded to reopen lithium mine in Kings Mountain
James Dunmore is suspected of killing Watts on July 16.
Boyfriend of Allisha Watts appears in court on murder charge
WBTV asks questions after a string of parents say students aren’t safe.
Charlotte school leaders won’t answer question on student safety
Earlier in the summer, Huntersville planning staff recommended that town leaders deny the...
Developer nixes plans to bring Lagoona Bay to Huntersville