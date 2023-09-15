PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Officials: Belmont crash that injured 4-year-old boy was ‘unavoidable’

WBTV has reached out to officials for an update on the boy’s condition.
The child was struck in the area of Parkdale Drive and Keener Boulevard in Belmont.
The child was struck in the area of Parkdale Drive and Keener Boulevard in Belmont.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) – The driver involved in a Belmont crash that badly injured a 4-year-old boy won’t face charges, officials said.

That crash happened on Sept. 8. The boy was hit on Keener Boulevard near Parkdale Drive as he was running across the street with his siblings, according to the Belmont Police Department.

The driver in the crash won’t face charges, since he’s not at fault, Belmont officials said.

After the investigation and conferring with the district attorney’s office, officials said they found that the crash was unavoidable.

The child was taken to Levine Children’s Hospital for treatment. WBTV has reached out to officials for an update on the boy’s condition.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

