Man wanted after mother, son killed in crash involving Hickory police identified

Chanceler Timothy Johnson, 24, is charged with two counts of felony elude arrest in a motor vehicle causing death, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Investigators said they believe Johnson is traveling in a silver Hyundai Sonata with the license plate number KER-1082. He may be in the company of Cheyene Faith Raines, 21.

Police said the Sept. 8 chase happened after the motorcycle driver failed to stop for officers after he was seen driving carelessly and recklessly on Highway 70 Southwest near Fourth Street Southwest.

While the pursuit was still underway, a minivan entered the intersection of Highway 70 Southwest and 13th Street Southwest and was hit by police.

The occupants of the minivan, 38-year-old Cynthia Nicole Lail and her 12-year-old son Michael Lail, died as a result of the crash, authorities said.

Cynthia Lail and her son Michael were killed when their minivan was struck by a police SUV pursuing a motorcycle. (Submitted photo)

Police said the motorcycle did not stop after the collision.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s or Raines’ whereabouts is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

