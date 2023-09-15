PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man wanted after mother, son killed in crash involving Hickory police identified

While the pursuit was still underway, a minivan entered the intersection of Highway 70 Southwest and 13th Street Southwest and was hit by police.
Chanceler Timothy Johnson is believed to be traveling in a Hyundai Sonata.
Chanceler Timothy Johnson is believed to be traveling in a Hyundai Sonata.(Source: Hickory Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – The motorcycle driver accused of leading Hickory police on a chase that ended in a deadly crash has been identified by law enforcement.

Chanceler Timothy Johnson, 24, is charged with two counts of felony elude arrest in a motor vehicle causing death, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Investigators said they believe Johnson is traveling in a silver Hyundai Sonata with the license plate number KER-1082. He may be in the company of Cheyene Faith Raines, 21.

Police said the Sept. 8 chase happened after the motorcycle driver failed to stop for officers after he was seen driving carelessly and recklessly on Highway 70 Southwest near Fourth Street Southwest.

While the pursuit was still underway, a minivan entered the intersection of Highway 70 Southwest and 13th Street Southwest and was hit by police.

The occupants of the minivan, 38-year-old Cynthia Nicole Lail and her 12-year-old son Michael Lail, died as a result of the crash, authorities said.

Cynthia Lail and her son Michael were killed when their minivan was struck by a police SUV...
Cynthia Lail and her son Michael were killed when their minivan was struck by a police SUV pursuing a motorcycle.(Submitted photo)

Police said the motorcycle did not stop after the collision.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s or Raines’ whereabouts is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayberry Days takes place September 18-24, but downtown Mount Airy is in Mayberry mode all year.
Mount Airy to celebrate all things Mayberry at 34th annual Mayberry Days
Know that you can always get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988.
Myers Park sophomore dies by suicide as state youth deaths by suicide increase
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed that all but one lane of Sunset Road shut down Thursday...
CMPD: North Charlotte road closed due to ‘ongoing matter’
Additional law enforcement was on campus through dismissal.
CMS: Arrests made, injuries reported after fight at Charlotte school
Tangela Parker, seen here during a previous court appearance, is accused of killing a co-worker...
New details revealed in case of woman accused of killing co-worker in Hickory

Latest News

Back to school means the big yellow buses are back on the roads, too. (Source: WBTV)
Keeping students safe as they board the bus
The blaze was reported in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue Southwest, near Highway 321, just after...
Firefighters battle large building fire in Hickory
A fire heavily damaged the roof of a home on Donnybrook Place in Charlotte on Friday morning.
Fire heavily damages east Charlotte home, no injuries reported
If the bond is approved, CMS plans to build four new schools, and would replace Allenbrook...
CMS leaders to discuss projects included in $2.5 billion bond referendum
Hometown Heroes is escorting Sunnie, a young girl battling cancer, to school on Friday morning.
First responders, local nonprofit to escort girl battling cancer to school