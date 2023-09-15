PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man charged, accused of assaulting his mother, stabbing her with insulin needle

Suspect was angry mother was putting him out, according to deputies
J.P. Holshouser made a first appearance in court on Friday on charges that he attacked his mother.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is in jail in Rowan County after deputies say he assaulted his mother and stabbed her with a needle.

On Thursday at approximately 10:43 a.m., deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office responded to 3435 Long Ferry Road in reference to an assault.

According to the report, deputies spoke with the alleged victim who was already being loaded onto a stretcher. The deputies reported that they could see visible injuries to her head and one of her legs.

The victim told deputies that she and her son, Jonathan Paul Holshouser, 41, got into an argument at her home over her attempting to put him out of the house.

She stated that Holshouser assaulted her by punching her, slapping her, and at some point stabbed her in the leg with an insulin needle and also stomped on her head.

The victim managed to get away from Holshouser and fled to the neighbors house at 3435 Long Ferry Road. Where the resident at that location called 911. The victim was transported by Rowan County EMS to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious injuries.

Deputies then responded to the victim’s house to see if they could locate Holshouser. They were able to locate him and he was taken into custody without incident.

Holshouser was charged with assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and assault on a female. He was placed in the jail with a $30,000 secured bond.

