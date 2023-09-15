PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Judge finds Iowa man guilty of kidnapping, murder in Breasia Terrell’s death

The 10-year-old girl went missing in July 2020, prompting a huge search
Henry Dinkins looks on as Breasia Terrell's little brother testifies Monday.
Henry Dinkins looks on as Breasia Terrell's little brother testifies Monday.
By KCRG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A judge in Iowa has found Henry Dinkins guilty of kidnapping and murder in the killing of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Breasia disappeared in Davenport, Iowa in 2020. Fishermen found her body months later.

The verdict was read during a hearing Friday morning.

Dinkins, 51, waived his right to a jury trial, opting instead for a bench trial, which took place over a couple of weeks.

During closing arguments, prosecutors pointed to the chain of events before Breasia disappeared.

They said Dinkins, a registered sex offender, sexually assaulted Breasia and then shot her because he thought she would tell someone.

Prosecutors highlighted video evidence of Dinkins buying bleach at Walmart and bullets found with the remains.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation performed an analysis of Breasia’s clothing, along with white plastic bottles found at the scene. The items were found to have trace elements of chlorine, which can be found in bleach.

Breasia had been staying the night with her half-brother, who was referred to as D.L. during the trial, and his father, Dinkins.

D.L. testified that Breasia was already gone by the time he woke up in Dinkins’ apartment on July 10, 2020. He also told the defense several new pieces of information, including claims of his father pouring bleach into bushes, cleaning a bloodied knife with bleach, and even that he saw him shoot Breasia.

Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford, testified during the trial, claiming her son had never revealed any of that information to her previously. The defense questioned D.L.’s likelihood to exaggerate, to which she explained that he might occasionally but never about his sister.

The defense argued there was a lack of physical evidence tying Dinkins to the crimes. They said police focused on Dinkins too heavily, and didn’t investigate other possibilities.

The judge denied a motion from the defense to acquit Dinkins on all charges.

Breasia’s family was in the courtroom as it all played out.

“It’s like somebody done ripped the bandage off the little part that was healed because this is something that we can never heal completely over,” Shay Moore, Breasia’s cousin, said. “This is something I never wish on anybody else.”

Breasia’s family said they were hoping for a guilty verdict.

Dinkins faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 11.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayberry Days takes place September 18-24, but downtown Mount Airy is in Mayberry mode all year.
Mount Airy to celebrate all things Mayberry at 34th annual Mayberry Days
Know that you can always get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988.
Myers Park sophomore dies by suicide as state youth deaths by suicide increase
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed that all but one lane of Sunset Road shut down Thursday...
CMPD: North Charlotte road closed due to ‘ongoing matter’
Additional law enforcement was on campus through dismissal.
CMS: Arrests made, injuries reported after fight at Charlotte school
Tangela Parker, seen here during a previous court appearance, is accused of killing a co-worker...
New details revealed in case of woman accused of killing co-worker in Hickory

Latest News

The blaze was reported in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue Southwest, near Highway 321, just after...
Firefighters battle large building fire in Hickory
A fire heavily damaged the roof of a home on Donnybrook Place in Charlotte on Friday morning.
Fire heavily damages east Charlotte home, no injuries reported
If the bond is approved, CMS plans to build four new schools, and would replace Allenbrook...
CMS leaders to discuss projects included in $2.5 billion bond referendum
Hometown Heroes is escorting Sunnie, a young girl battling cancer, to school on Friday morning.
First responders, local nonprofit to escort girl battling cancer to school
Sunnie, a young girl who is battling cancer, is still getting treatment and will be celebrated...
First responders, area nonprofit escort girl battling cancer to school