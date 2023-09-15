French bulldog stolen during Charlotte home invasion

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A family living in northeast Charlotte endured a scenario all homeowners fear.

Police confirm a man with a gun broke into their home in broad daylight and ended up stealing their beloved French bulldog.

While the family is thankful no one got hurt - especially when a stranger with a gun is involved - they miss their 9-month-old dog Cash.

Home security cameras captured the moment the home intruder shattered a window to rob the home Thursday afternoon.

Percy Johnson said he called the police and hid upstairs with his cousin while the stranger searched the house.

“It kind of scared us a lot,” Johnson said.

He explained that his cousin was confronted by the stranger at gunpoint, but the intruder finally left them alone.

In the end, the footage shows him leaving with the dog.

“It kind of feels weird now that he’s not here because you’re so used to seeing him every day, hearing him bark,” Johnson said.

It’s a heartbreaking example of a robbery that’s become more frequent.

National pet organizations estimate around 2 million dogs are stolen in the United States every year, and small, high-value dogs like French bulldogs are often targeted.

Experts said pet owners should keep a close eye on their pets in public and consider getting them microchipped.

