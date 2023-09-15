PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Forecast features beautiful start to the weekend, rain chances return Sunday

The weekend will get off to a sunny and warm start.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend is set to get off to a beautiful start under sunny skies and comfortable temperatures.

Friday will feature plenty of sunshine along with highs near 80 degrees and low humidity.

The gorgeous weather will continue Saturday, with high temperatures topping out in the low 80s. There is a chance for some clouds and rain in the mountains.

By Sunday, rain chances will ramp back up, with potential for scattered showers and storms throughout the day.

Next week looks calm and seasonable with highs topping out in the low 80s much of the week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayberry Days takes place September 18-24, but downtown Mount Airy is in Mayberry mode all year.
Mount Airy to celebrate all things Mayberry at 34th annual Mayberry Days
Know that you can always get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988.
Myers Park sophomore dies by suicide as state youth deaths by suicide increase
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed that all but one lane of Sunset Road shut down Thursday...
CMPD: North Charlotte road closed due to ‘ongoing matter’
Additional law enforcement was on campus through dismissal.
CMS: Arrests made, injuries reported after fight at Charlotte school
Tangela Parker, seen here during a previous court appearance, is accused of killing a co-worker...
New details revealed in case of woman accused of killing co-worker in Hickory

Latest News

Friday looks mostly sunny and pleasant with highs near 80 degrees.
Cool, fall-like weather to continue through next week
7-day forecast
Cool, fall-like weather to continue through next week
Highs today are expected to top out in the low 80s with low humidity levels.
String of comfortable days arrives with low rain chances into the weekend
Friday looks mostly sunny and pleasant with highs near 80 degrees.
Cooler, drier conditions settle into the Carolinas through the next few days