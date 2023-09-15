Forecast features beautiful start to the weekend, rain chances return Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend is set to get off to a beautiful start under sunny skies and comfortable temperatures.

Friday will feature plenty of sunshine along with highs near 80 degrees and low humidity.

The gorgeous weather will continue Saturday, with high temperatures topping out in the low 80s. There is a chance for some clouds and rain in the mountains.

By Sunday, rain chances will ramp back up, with potential for scattered showers and storms throughout the day.

Next week looks calm and seasonable with highs topping out in the low 80s much of the week.

