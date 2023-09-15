PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First responders, local nonprofit to escort girl battling cancer to school

Since it started more than 20 years ago, Hometown Heroes has served about 280 families.
Hometown Heroes is escorting Sunnie, a young girl battling cancer, to school on Friday morning.
By Faith Alford
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of first responders and a nonprofit are coming together once more to help children battling cancer.

Hometown Heroes donates tens of thousands of dollars to families each year, hoping to relieve some of the financial burden they may face during such difficult times.

On Friday morning, they are escorting a special little girl back to school in Union County.

Sunnie, a young girl who is battling cancer, is still getting treatment and will be celebrated by her community.

For families in similar battles, financial burdens are real. It can go beyond medical bills for some families, making rent, car payments and other expenses perhaps difficult to meet.

That’s where Hometown Heroes comes in, as they work with the Levine Center and get to know the families and take their journey with them.

In addition to escorting Sunnie to school, the nonprofit is also handing out checks to families affected by cancer on Friday.

Hometown Heroes leaders describe the organization as “big kids helping little kids,” and that the true hometown heroes are the kids battling cancer.

The organization first began more than 20 years ago and is made up of current and retired first responders, business owners and those working in public safety. Since the start, they have helped around 280 families and given away $2 million.

“Nobody wants to see anybody struggle, especially in this day and time,” Hometown Heroes president Forrest Denton said. “It’s a blessing from God, we are truly blessed that we have supporters that donate to us so we can do this.”

Hometown Heroes is also kicking off its road tour on Friday. After they drop Sunny off, some of them will be making their way to Georgia.

