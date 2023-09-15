Firefighters battling building fire in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews are working to extinguish a building fire in Hickory on Friday morning, officials said.

The blaze was reported in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue Southwest, near Highway 321, just after 6:15 a.m., the Catawba County Communications Center said.

Video from the area showed smoke and flames visible above the treetops.

There is currently no word on if anyone was injured or what started the fire.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

