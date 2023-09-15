PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Firefighters battling building fire in Hickory

The blaze was reported along 1st Avenue Southwest on Friday morning.
Flames from a building fire in Hickory were visible from Highway 321 on Friday morning.
Flames from a building fire in Hickory were visible from Highway 321 on Friday morning.(Justin Powell)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews are working to extinguish a building fire in Hickory on Friday morning, officials said.

The blaze was reported in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue Southwest, near Highway 321, just after 6:15 a.m., the Catawba County Communications Center said.

Video from the area showed smoke and flames visible above the treetops.

There is currently no word on if anyone was injured or what started the fire.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: Person rescued from house fire in Hickory

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayberry Days takes place September 18-24, but downtown Mount Airy is in Mayberry mode all year.
Mount Airy to celebrate all things Mayberry at 34th annual Mayberry Days
Know that you can always get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988.
Myers Park sophomore dies by suicide as state youth deaths by suicide increase
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed that all but one lane of Sunset Road shut down Thursday...
CMPD: North Charlotte road closed due to ‘ongoing matter’
Additional law enforcement was on campus through dismissal.
CMS: Arrests made, injuries reported after fight at Charlotte school
Tangela Parker, seen here during a previous court appearance, is accused of killing a co-worker...
New details revealed in case of woman accused of killing co-worker in Hickory

Latest News

A fire heavily damaged the roof of a home on Donnybrook Place in Charlotte on Friday morning.
Fire heavily damages east Charlotte home, no injuries reported
If the bond is approved, CMS plans to build four new schools, and would replace Allenbrook...
CMS leaders to discuss projects included in $2.5 billion bond referendum
Hometown Heroes is escorting Sunnie, a young girl battling cancer, to school on Friday morning.
First responders, local nonprofit to escort girl battling cancer to school
Sunnie Hometown Heroes
First responders, local nonprofit to escort girl battling cancer to school