Fire heavily damages east Charlotte home, no injuries reported
The early-morning fire broke out on Donnybrook Place.
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A house in east Charlotte was heavily damaged by a fire early Friday morning.
The blaze broke out along Donnybrook Place, just off Shamrock Drive, around 2 a.m., the Charlotte Fire Department said.
It took 30 firefighters to bring the fire under control.
Video from the scene showed heavy damage to the roof of the home, with a large portion of it burned up.
Nobody was injured during the incident.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
