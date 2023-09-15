PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Fire heavily damages east Charlotte home, no injuries reported

The early-morning fire broke out on Donnybrook Place.
A fire heavily damaged the roof of a home on Donnybrook Place in Charlotte on Friday morning.
A fire heavily damaged the roof of a home on Donnybrook Place in Charlotte on Friday morning.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A house in east Charlotte was heavily damaged by a fire early Friday morning.

The blaze broke out along Donnybrook Place, just off Shamrock Drive, around 2 a.m., the Charlotte Fire Department said.

It took 30 firefighters to bring the fire under control.

Video from the scene showed heavy damage to the roof of the home, with a large portion of it burned up.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Related: Medic: 1 dead, 3 injured in Charlotte house fire

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayberry Days takes place September 18-24, but downtown Mount Airy is in Mayberry mode all year.
Mount Airy to celebrate all things Mayberry at 34th annual Mayberry Days
Know that you can always get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988.
Myers Park sophomore dies by suicide as state youth deaths by suicide increase
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed that all but one lane of Sunset Road shut down Thursday...
CMPD: North Charlotte road closed due to ‘ongoing matter’
Additional law enforcement was on campus through dismissal.
CMS: Arrests made, injuries reported after fight at Charlotte school
Tangela Parker, seen here during a previous court appearance, is accused of killing a co-worker...
New details revealed in case of woman accused of killing co-worker in Hickory

Latest News

Millions of dollars being committed to reopen lithium mine in Kings Mountain.
90-million-dollar federal grant awarded to reopen lithium mine in Kings Mountain
James Dunmore is suspected of killing Watts on July 16.
Boyfriend of Allisha Watts appears in court on murder charge
James Dunmore is suspected of killing Watts on July 16.
Boyfriend of Allisha Watts appears in court on murder charge
WBTV asks questions after a string of parents say students aren’t safe.
Charlotte school leaders won’t answer question on student safety