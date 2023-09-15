Fire heavily damages east Charlotte home, no injuries reported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A house in east Charlotte was heavily damaged by a fire early Friday morning.

The blaze broke out along Donnybrook Place, just off Shamrock Drive, around 2 a.m., the Charlotte Fire Department said.

It took 30 firefighters to bring the fire under control.

Video from the scene showed heavy damage to the roof of the home, with a large portion of it burned up.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

