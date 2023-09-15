PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Consumers urged to ‘immediately stop’ using certain infant sling carriers due to safety concerns

The specific sling carriers sold under the brand names Biayxms, Brottfor, Carolily Finery,...
The specific sling carriers sold under the brand names Biayxms, Brottfor, Carolily Finery, Gotydi, Musuos, N\C, Topboutique and Vera Natura do not meet federal safety requirements.
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Federal officials are urging people to stop using specific infant carriers “immediately” over concerns for suffocation or injuries from falling out.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday the specific sling carriers sold under the brand names Biayxms, Brottfor, Carolily Finery, Gotydi, Musuos, N\C, Topboutique and Vera Natura do not meet federal safety requirements.

The specific sling carriers sold under the brand names Biayxms, Brottfor, Carolily Finery,...
The specific sling carriers sold under the brand names Biayxms, Brottfor, Carolily Finery, Gotydi, Musuos, N\C, Topboutique and Vera Natura do not meet federal safety requirements.

The sling carriers were sold on several websites, including Walmart, Amazon and Trendy Household.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the items do not include any brand labeling.

The carriers are navy on the outside with varying patterns or colors on the interior.

The carriers are navy on the outside with varying patterns or colors on the interior.
The carriers are navy on the outside with varying patterns or colors on the interior.

The company has not responded to the safety commission’s request for a product recall.

Consumers with one of the slings in violation are urged to cut the straps of the carrier to prevent future use and throw the product away.

