CMS leaders to discuss projects included in $2.5 billion bond referendum

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In less than two months, voters will decide whether or not $2.5 billion should go toward improving Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

On Friday morning, district leaders will talk about the projects they want voters in Mecklenburg County to fund.

The bond will be on the ballot during the Nov. 7 election. If approved, the money would fund 30 projects across the district and will increase taxes for those living in the county.

Leaders claim the improvements, which are listed on the CMS website, are desperately needed.

District leaders want to build four new schools, three of which would be relief middle schools and the fourth a magnet high school.

Much of the money would also go toward renovating buildings and rebuilding older, crumbling schools entirely. One of those schools is Allenbrook Elementary in northeast Charlotte.

The district wants to use more than $74 million from the bond to demolish the school and replace it with a new building nearby.

Last week, CMS Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill walked through the school herself, pointing out the problem areas. She pointed out cracks in the foundation caused by a tree root, making some floors uneven and not allowing doors, including that of a girl’s bathroom, to properly close.

Dr. Hill also said there are water-damaged ceilings throughout the building and low-hanging powerlines next to outdoor mobile classrooms.

Some parents hope voters approve the bond, claiming that students deserve better.

“I think it’s really important for us to do this bond because we’re way behind,” parent Justin Perry said. “We’re not behind a few years, we’re behind by decades.”

Another parent asked voters to essentially put themselves in the students’ shoes in her plea.

“Imagine for a moment being crammed into a small, unwelcoming, claustrophobic trailer,” Carola Cardenas said. “It’s not a setting where any of us would thrive, and our children are no exception.”

CMS leaders will meet at Harding University High School at 9 a.m. to address the projects.

Despite the district’s planning though, the fate of the projects ultimately lies with voters in the county.

