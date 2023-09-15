PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Black bears raid Krispy Kreme delivery van on Air Force base

A mama black bear and her cub had their fill of sweets Tuesday morning in Alaska. (Source: KTUU)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – A mama black bear and her cub had their fill of sweets Tuesday morning in Alaska when they climbed into a van delivering Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and devoured several boxes of the freshly baked treats.

The van was parked on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson when it happened. As a delivery driver was making a regular stop on base, he briefly left the van door open to deliver doughnuts to the store. That’s when the mother bear and her cub snuck inside.

“You could hear them breaking open the packages,” said Shelly Deano, manager of the JBER store. “We were trying to beat on the van but they just kept eating all the doughnuts. They ate 20 packages of the doughnut holes and I believe six packages of the three-pack chocolate doughnuts.”

Deano called base security, which eventually got the bears to leave the van by blasting loud sirens. She said they ambled off into the nearby woods.

Candice Sargeant, the general manager of the Krispy Kreme store, said her team learned a lesson from the unusual experience.

“We’ll definitely be learning to slide up our ramp, close the doors, to ensure that bears don’t get back in there again,” she said with a laugh.

After seven years in business, she said this was definitely a first.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

