PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says ‘record profits’ should be shared

President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White...
President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday dispatched two of his top aides to Detroit to help resolve the strike by unionized autoworkers, expressing sympathy for the union by suggesting that the Big 3 automakers should share their “record profits.”

“No one wants to strike,” the Democratic president said in brief remarks at the White House. “But I respect workers’ right to use their options under the collective bargaining system and I understand the workers’ frustration.”

The United Auto Workers announced a targeted strike at three factories after talks broke down with General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. Biden said he is sending Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su and senior aide Gene Sperling to Detroit to help reach a “win-win” contract for the companies and their employees.

The United Auto Workers union is on strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. (Source: CNN/WXYZ/WDIV/FORD MOTOR COMPANY)

Biden said he called during the first day of negotiations and encouraged both sides to stay at the table as long as possible.

“The companies have made some significant offers,” Biden said. “But I believe they should go further to ensure record corporate profits mean record contracts for the UAW.”

Members of the United Auto Workers union began picketing at a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Missouri; a Ford factory in Wayne, Michigan, near Detroit; and a Stellantis Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio. It is the first time in the union’s 88-year history that all three companies were targeted simultaneously.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayberry Days takes place September 18-24, but downtown Mount Airy is in Mayberry mode all year.
Mount Airy to celebrate all things Mayberry at 34th annual Mayberry Days
Know that you can always get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988.
Myers Park sophomore dies by suicide as state youth deaths by suicide increase
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed that all but one lane of Sunset Road shut down Thursday...
CMPD: North Charlotte road closed due to ‘ongoing matter’
Additional law enforcement was on campus through dismissal.
CMS: Arrests made, injuries reported after fight at Charlotte school
Tangela Parker, seen here during a previous court appearance, is accused of killing a co-worker...
New details revealed in case of woman accused of killing co-worker in Hickory

Latest News

The blaze was reported in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue Southwest, near Highway 321, just after...
Firefighters battle large building fire in Hickory
A fire heavily damaged the roof of a home on Donnybrook Place in Charlotte on Friday morning.
Fire heavily damages east Charlotte home, no injuries reported
If the bond is approved, CMS plans to build four new schools, and would replace Allenbrook...
CMS leaders to discuss projects included in $2.5 billion bond referendum
Hometown Heroes is escorting Sunnie, a young girl battling cancer, to school on Friday morning.
First responders, local nonprofit to escort girl battling cancer to school
Sunnie, a young girl who is battling cancer, is still getting treatment and will be celebrated...
First responders, area nonprofit escort girl battling cancer to school