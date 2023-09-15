PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say

Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE, Idaho (Gray News) – An 8-year-old girl and a dog were killed after a tree fell on their tent while they were camping with their family in Idaho last weekend.

According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call Saturday morning about a tree that fell on top of a tent with children inside at Boise National Forest Pine Campground.

Officials said a child was pronounced dead on the scene. The family dog was also killed.

According to a GoFundMe page, the child was identified as 8-year-old Cadence Eastin.

According to a GoFundMe page, the child was identified as 8-year-old Cadence Eastin.
According to a GoFundMe page, the child was identified as 8-year-old Cadence Eastin.(GoFundMe)

The page said Cadence was one of eight children and was an identical twin. The page said Cadence’s parents and her seven siblings are devastated by the loss.

Cadence is remembered as a “truly special child” who always had a cheerful, happy nature, and was known for loving animals.

“It is especially revealing that the family dog was curled up next to her when the tree fell taking both of their lives,” the GoFundMe page read.

The sheriff’s office said the tree that fell was a cottonwood tree with rot at its base. The sheriff has consulted with Boise National Forest officials for an official cause of the tree falling.

As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe raised more than $20,000 to help pay for funeral costs.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayberry Days takes place September 18-24, but downtown Mount Airy is in Mayberry mode all year.
Mount Airy to celebrate all things Mayberry at 34th annual Mayberry Days
Know that you can always get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988.
Myers Park sophomore dies by suicide as state youth deaths by suicide increase
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed that all but one lane of Sunset Road shut down Thursday...
CMPD: North Charlotte road closed due to ‘ongoing matter’
Additional law enforcement was on campus through dismissal.
CMS: Arrests made, injuries reported after fight at Charlotte school
Tangela Parker, seen here during a previous court appearance, is accused of killing a co-worker...
New details revealed in case of woman accused of killing co-worker in Hickory

Latest News

Back to school means the big yellow buses are back on the roads, too. (Source: WBTV)
Keeping students safe as they board the bus
The blaze was reported in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue Southwest, near Highway 321, just after...
Firefighters battle large building fire in Hickory
A fire heavily damaged the roof of a home on Donnybrook Place in Charlotte on Friday morning.
Fire heavily damages east Charlotte home, no injuries reported
If the bond is approved, CMS plans to build four new schools, and would replace Allenbrook...
CMS leaders to discuss projects included in $2.5 billion bond referendum
Hometown Heroes is escorting Sunnie, a young girl battling cancer, to school on Friday morning.
First responders, local nonprofit to escort girl battling cancer to school