2 TSA agents are accused of working together to rip off passengers at security checkpoint

Two Transportation Security Administration agents at a Miami airport are facing theft allegations. (Source: WSVN, TSA, MIAMI DADE POLICE, CNN)
By Alex Browning, WSVN
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released videos reportedly capture two Transportation Security Administration officers going through passengers’ belongings.

TSA agents Joaue Gonzalez and Labarrius Williams were arrested over the summer and accused of working together to rip off passengers who were going through airport security.

One of the videos reportedly shows Gonzalez fidgeting with a bag and appearing to try and open the zipper before following the bin down the conveyor belt.

Moments later, he then appears to put his hands in his pockets.

And in another video, the men can be seen working next to one another with Williams apparently going through an item in a bin.

He then is seen sliding his right hand into his jacket pocket.

Prosecutors say the duo is responsible for several rip-offs. Both men have been charged with grand theft.

Court records show Gonzalez has made a deal with prosecutors for his charges to be dropped, pending he meets certain requirements, and Williams’ case remains pending.

