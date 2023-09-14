PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Suspect charged after pointing gun in UNC Student Union, police say

The incident happened just 16 days after a deadly shooting on campus.
Mickel Deonte Harris
Mickel Deonte Harris(Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By Brandy Beard
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a man accused of brandishing a weapon Wednesday in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Student Union, sending the campus into lockdown a little more than two weeks after a deadly shooting.

Mickel Deonte Harris was charged Thursday with assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats, and carrying a gun on educational property.

All-clear issued after 'armed, dangerous person' seen on, near UNC Chapel Hill

The incident happened around 12:55 p.m. Wednesday. Witnesses said Harris allegedly confronted an employee of an Alpine Bagel located inside of the Student Union. The employee was threatened with a gun, officials say, but no shots were reportedly fired.

The “all clear” was given at 2:10 p.m.

Classes were canceled for the rest of the day.

Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building

