Suspect charged after pointing gun in UNC Student Union, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a man accused of brandishing a weapon Wednesday in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Student Union, sending the campus into lockdown a little more than two weeks after a deadly shooting.

Mickel Deonte Harris was charged Thursday with assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats, and carrying a gun on educational property.

[All-clear issued after ‘armed, dangerous person’ seen on, near UNC Chapel Hill]

The incident happened around 12:55 p.m. Wednesday. Witnesses said Harris allegedly confronted an employee of an Alpine Bagel located inside of the Student Union. The employee was threatened with a gun, officials say, but no shots were reportedly fired.

The “all clear” was given at 2:10 p.m.

Classes were canceled for the rest of the day.

Related: Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.