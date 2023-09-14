PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

String of comfortable days arrives with low rain chances into the weekend

Fall-like weather has returned, and the forecast looks mostly dry until Sunday.
Highs today are expected to top out in the low 80s with low humidity levels.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A string of comfortable days is kicking off at the end of the workweek and will continue through the weekend as fall-like weather returns.

Today, clouds could linger in the morning before the sun comes out. Highs are expected to top out in the low 80s with low humidity levels.

Friday will get off to a cool start, with lows bottoming out in the 50s, but is likely to be another sunny, low-humidity day.

A similar trend of comfortable temperatures, sunshine and low humidity levels will continue for the first part of the weekend before a cold front moves in Sunday, potentially bringing scattered showers throughout the day.

Looking ahead to next week, the forecast looks sunny and dry with highs around 80 degrees.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee remains a massive storm, however, we are still not expect any impacts in the Carolinas aside from strong surf and rip currents.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The all-clear was issued around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.
All-clear issued after ‘armed, dangerous person’ seen on, near UNC Chapel Hill
Adrian Bentley had multiple warrants for his arrest out of Georgia and South Carolina, police...
Man wanted in multiple states arrested after car chase in Iredell County
Additional law enforcement was on campus through dismissal.
CMS: Arrests made, injuries reported after fight at Charlotte school
Tangela Parker, seen here during a previous court appearance, is accused of killing a co-worker...
New details revealed in case of woman accused of killing co-worker in Hickory
John Totherow in York County Court
York Co. teen sentenced to 28 years in mother’s killing

Latest News

Highs today are expected to top out in the low 80s with low humidity levels.
String of comfortable days arrives with low rain chances into the weekend
Fall-like conditions will move in for the end of the week.
Fall-like conditions moving in for week’s end
Intervals of clouds and a sprinkle or two will remain possible on Thursday, however, with highs...
Fall-like conditions moving in for week’s end
Wednesday is forecast to be another warm day with more chances for isolated showers and storms.
Chance for isolated showers, storms remains Wednesday, fall-like cooldown coming