String of comfortable days arrives with low rain chances into the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A string of comfortable days is kicking off at the end of the workweek and will continue through the weekend as fall-like weather returns.

Today, clouds could linger in the morning before the sun comes out. Highs are expected to top out in the low 80s with low humidity levels.

Friday will get off to a cool start, with lows bottoming out in the 50s, but is likely to be another sunny, low-humidity day.

A similar trend of comfortable temperatures, sunshine and low humidity levels will continue for the first part of the weekend before a cold front moves in Sunday, potentially bringing scattered showers throughout the day.

Looking ahead to next week, the forecast looks sunny and dry with highs around 80 degrees.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee remains a massive storm, however, we are still not expect any impacts in the Carolinas aside from strong surf and rip currents.

