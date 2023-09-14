PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Officer involved in crash while chasing stolen ambulance, Spartanburg police say

A patrol car belonging to the Spartanburg Police Department was reportedly involved in a crash during a chase with a stolen ambulance on Thursday afternoon.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A patrol car belonging to the Spartanburg Police Department was involved in a crash during a chase with a stolen ambulance on Thursday afternoon.

FOX Carolina crews saw the damaged patrol car on North Pine Street near East St. John Street. A police officer on the scene said the crash occurred during a pursuit involving a stolen ambulance.

Spartanburg Medical Center confirmed the ambulance was stolen from the Mary Black campus on Thursday. The damaged ambulance was later recovered in Union County.

The health system said no patients or EMS personnel were injured in the incident.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

