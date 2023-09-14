Myers Park sophomore dies by suicide as state youth deaths by suicide increase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A letter went out to Myers Park High School families Wednesday to inform them that a 10th grader died by suicide that morning.

In the note, Principal Robert Folk noted how Abby Fleming was an artistic student who was deeply loved by family and friends.

The National Alliance On Mental Illness says suicide is the second leading cause of death among older teens and young adults.

Andrea DeRosa, who has a daughter of her own in 10th grade, said it’s devastating to hear about.

“Gosh, it’s so deep I wouldn’t even know where to begin,” said DeRosa.

“It’s heartbreaking, every time you hear it. It’s even more heartbreaking,” added clinical social worker Michelle Ivey, who spoke with WBTV Wednesday.

She points to the the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics, which report youth suicide deaths shot up by over 100% in the last decade.

Ivey says as a parent, don’t be afraid to dig and ask questions.

She adds, be aware of who your child is hanging out with and what’s happening on social media.

“People get behind a keyboard, and they get very brave, and they say things on social media that they ordinarily would not say,” she explained.

Depression, isolation, self-harm, lack of interest in activities and major life stressors can be warning signals.

She emphasizes that the best things you can do are to talk to your child, find out what’s going on, and if need be, consult a professional.

“We can intervene with people and people can get better. Their lives can improve, we can overcome depression, overcome anxiety,” said Ivey.

Know that you can always get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988.

