Man accused of sex crimes involving children as alleged victims

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement in Rowan County say they’ve charged a man with sex crimes that involve children as the alleged victims.

On Wednesday, charges were filed against Ivan Neri-Vargas, 31. Neri-Vargas was charged with statutory rape of a child and taking indecent liberties with a child. Both are felony charges.

Bond was set at $200,000. Neri-Vargas is scheduled to make a first appearance in court on Thursday.

Neri-Vargas was arrested in the 100 block of Spencer St. in East Spencer. He was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center just before midnight on Wednesday.

No additional information was released.

