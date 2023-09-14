PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Kroger employee accused of smashing, throwing customer’s groceries at checkout stand

A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly smashing and throwing a customer’s groceries. (Source: WTVG)
By Alexis Means and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A Kroger employee in Ohio is under investigation by police for allegedly smashing and throwing a customer’s groceries in the store.

WTVG reports that the Fremont Police Department was called to a Kroger location in the Fremont area on Monday for a report of an employee smashing and throwing groceries.

Kroger customer Gail Johnson said she captured some of the incident from that day on cellphone video, showing her groceries scattered all over the store’s floor.

According to Johnson, she shops at the store every week with her coupons, but the cashier got upset while ringing her up on Monday.

“It was a total of $44 and some change and said, ‘No, that’s not correct,’” she said. “I told him mine should be about $25 because I always total my order. But he said the coupons came off and I said, ‘No, the coupons are not off.’”

Johnson said the cashier grabbed his calculator. She said she also added up the groceries again.

“He said, ‘What the F do you want my job?’ And I was in a state of shock,” Johnson said.

However, Johnson said the employee did not stop there.

“The stuff was on the conveyor belt, and he got the chips, and he took both of his fists and slammed them so hard that the chips went everywhere,” Johnson said. “He then grabbed the bag, and he was shaking the bag with chips going all over me. He then threw them from the register across the floor.”

Other employees ended up sweeping up the mess. But Johnson said she feared for her life during the incident.

“I saw the chicken wings and I picked them up and I threw them and hit him. He looked at me and got to screaming,” Johnson said.

The shopper said the employee in question had to be restrained.

Police described the male worker as being in his 40s. They have not yet charged the employee, but a report indicated a charge is pending for disorderly conduct.

Kroger representatives said they are aware of the customer’s concern and are currently reviewing the situation.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up on Interstate 77 near the Lasalle Street exit due to a police situation...
CMPD: I-77 reopens near uptown Charlotte after police situation
Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Medic: One dead in uptown Charlotte shooting
John Totherow in York County Court
York Co. teen sentenced to 28 years in mother’s killing
The all-clear was issued around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.
All-clear issued after ‘armed, dangerous person’ seen on, near UNC Chapel Hill
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say

Latest News

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ to be celebrated in the star’s hometown.
Mount Airy to celebrate all things Mayberry at 34th annual Mayberry Days
Heal Charlotte alone has helped over 100 families find a permanent home.
Housing grant support to help low income families
Lincolnton residents file police reports after paying workers to repair driveways
More neighbors contact WBTV about bad paving jobs
The road is shut down in both directions from 14300 Carowinds Blvd. to the intersection of...
Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down part of Carowinds Boulevard, CMPD says