Heal Charlotte to use millions in grant money to house people experiencing homelessness

The nonprofit is using the grant money to lease an inn just off Sugar Creek Road.
Heal Charlotte has helped over 100 families find a permanent home.
By Lowell Rose
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Charlotte is investing millions of dollars to help combat housing instability and homelessness.

City council approved more than $6.4 million in the form of a Housing Support Grant for four nonprofits.

Heal Charlotte is among those nonprofits, receiving $2.25 million.

The organization has been a long time in the making and they are thankful the city is investing in community organizations. Heal Charlotte alone has helped more than 100 families find a permanent home.

Just off Interstate 85 and Sugar Creek Road sits the Baymont Inn by Wyndham, a beacon of hope for people experiencing homelessness.

Heal Charlotte will use the grant money to lease the Baymont Inn for a year, providing shelter and wrap around services for people experiencing homelessness.

“This is a celebration time for everyone to recognize we will be able to house over 100 families at one time, at one location with love and excellence,” Greg Jackson, the founder and executive director of Heal Charlotte, said.

The owner of the inn said Heal Charlotte currently uses about 25 percent of the building, and this grant will allow them to use 100 percent of the building to help house people.

“I’m excited and I feel good because it’s going for the good thing, it’s going to help the people that need the help,” Daud Ahmad, a co-owner of Custom Care Hospitality, the company over the Baymont Inn, said. “We want to give back to the community.”

Heal Charlotte believes the grant will help people in need and the Sugar Creek Corridor as a whole.

“This is the investment we’ve been looking for,” Jackson said. “I thank the city for doing it, this is a good time to be a community member.”

There is currently no timeline on the project, but Heal Charlotte will have a one-year lease on the Baymont Inn.

