Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down part of Carowinds Boulevard, CMPD says

The road is shut down in both directions from 14300 Carowinds Blvd. to the intersection of Choate Circle.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A deadly motorcycle crash has shut down part of Carowinds Boulevard Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the road is shut down in both directions from 14300 Carowinds Blvd. to the intersection of Choate Circle.

Avoid the area if you can.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are made available.

