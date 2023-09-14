Cool, fall-like weather to continue through next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cooler start to the day with high temperatures on Friday Topping out around 80 degrees but we will have mostly sunny skies.

Friday: Below-average temperatures and sunny skies

Weekend: Highs around 80, rain chances return Sunday

Temperatures will be running a little below average running around 80 degrees into the weekend with mostly sunny skies.

Friday's high temperatures (First Alert Weather)

Rain chances will start to return as we head into Sunday, especially for the higher elevations.

As another cold front works into the area, this will also bring some cooler and drier conditions through the middle of next week.

Temperatures will continue to run around or a little below average through most of next week and rain chances will continue to remain on the low side after the front pushes through early next week.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

