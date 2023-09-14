PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Cool, fall-like weather to continue through next week

Rain chances will return Sunday.
Friday looks mostly sunny and pleasant with highs near 80 degrees.
By Eric Garlick
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cooler start to the day with high temperatures on Friday Topping out around 80 degrees but we will have mostly sunny skies.

  • Friday: Below-average temperatures and sunny skies
  • Weekend: Highs around 80, rain chances return Sunday

Temperatures will be running a little below average running around 80 degrees into the weekend with mostly sunny skies.

Friday's high temperatures
Friday's high temperatures(First Alert Weather)

Rain chances will start to return as we head into Sunday, especially for the higher elevations.

As another cold front works into the area, this will also bring some cooler and drier conditions through the middle of next week.

Temperatures will continue to run around or a little below average through most of next week and rain chances will continue to remain on the low side after the front pushes through early next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Additional law enforcement was on campus through dismissal.
CMS: Arrests made, injuries reported after fight at Charlotte school
Mayberry Days takes place September 18-24, but downtown Mount Airy is in Mayberry mode all year.
Mount Airy to celebrate all things Mayberry at 34th annual Mayberry Days
Tangela Parker, seen here during a previous court appearance, is accused of killing a co-worker...
New details revealed in case of woman accused of killing co-worker in Hickory
The all-clear was issued around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.
All-clear issued after ‘armed, dangerous person’ seen on, near UNC Chapel Hill
Adrian Bentley had multiple warrants for his arrest out of Georgia and South Carolina, police...
Man wanted in multiple states arrested after car chase in Iredell County

Latest News

Highs today are expected to top out in the low 80s with low humidity levels.
String of comfortable days arrives with low rain chances into the weekend
Friday looks mostly sunny and pleasant with highs near 80 degrees.
Cooler, drier conditions settle into the Carolinas through the next few days
Today's high temps
Cooler, drier conditions settle into the Carolinas through the next few days
Fall-like conditions will move in for the end of the week.
Fall-like conditions moving in for week’s end