Community mourns loss of former Rockwell police chief

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several law enforcement sources have confirmed the passing of former Rockwell (NC) police chief Hugh Bost, Jr.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Hugh W. Bost, Jr. Hugh passed away on Wednesday night. Former Chief of Police, Bost served the Town of Rockwell faithfully for over 45 years. In those 45 years Bost served as a Fire Fighter, Fire Chief and Police Chief for the Town of Rockwell. We will remember Hugh W. Bost, Jr. as a man who committed his life to public service and the Town of Rockwell. Our hearts are heavy today, and we ask that you pray not only for the town but most importantly his family and friends impacted by this loss,” the Town of Rockwell said in a statement on Thursday.

Bost, who retired from his law enforcement career in September, 2022, served for 45 years.

His name was synonymous with law enforcement and community service in eastern Rowan County for many years. Bost was often recognized in the community for his service and was presented with the Paul Wilson Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award on May 16, 2012.

Bost was sworn in with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office in 1977. Her served with that agency and with the Rockwell Police Dept. He became chief of the newly formed department in Rockwell in 2001.

“Our hearts are broken by this news. He was such a great man and leaves behind an amazing legacy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” the Rowan Sheriff’s Office posted on social media.

When the new Rockwell Police Department was dedicated in August, it was named in Bost’s honor. The plaque praised Bost for his “tireless commitment and distinguished service to the town and its citizens.”

Funeral arrangements have not been released.

