Community Bridge Project will hold Community Conversation with Kannapolis Police Chief

By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Over a year ago, a group of area ministers launched the Community Bridge Project. Their purpose is to build positive and healthy relationships among diverse groups within the Kannapolis community. The group is working to accomplish their goals through intentional communication, purposeful dialogue on important issues and solving conflicts.

The group will hold a community conversation with Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry at 6 p.m. on September 19, at Kannapolis Middle School, 1000 Virginia Dare St. The event is free and open to the public.

Chief Spry will present information and answer questions about how the police department handles traffic incidents - what are the most common things police officers encounter while on patrol; what information you should have in your vehicle in case you’re involved in an accident or pulled for a traffic violation and much more.

The group’s vision statement is Building Relationships with Intentional Dialogue, Grace, and Empathy (BRIDGE).

The group centers their work around public education and community dialogue about topics of particular interest to people of Kannapolis and those that may have raised levels of racial tension in other areas of the country. Topics include educating the public about affordable housing and childcare, police procedures regarding traffic stops and response to incidents, job training, entrepreneurship and much more.

Members of the group include: Beryl Torrence, Dr. Greg Sloop, Gloria Talbert, Pastor Farrar Griggs, Jr., Pastor John Leazer, Pastor Tracy Caldwell, Pastor Ronnie Bell, Pastor Reginald Pharr, Pastor William Moody, Pastor Willie Rash, Stephen Williamson, Pastor Brian Duncan, Rev. Laurie Knoespel, Dr. Leonard Jarvis, Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry, Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg, Father Joshua Gilliam, Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant and Kannapolis Community Development Program Administrator Sherry Gordon.  

For more information on the group send an email to ktownbridge280@gmail.com.

