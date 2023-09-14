PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: North Charlotte road closed due to ‘ongoing matter’

This is a developing situation.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police has confirmed that all but one lane of Sunset Road shut down...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police has confirmed that all but one lane of Sunset Road shut down Thursday morning.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police has confirmed that all but one lane of Sunset Road shut down Thursday morning.

Officers say the public should avoid the area around Sunset and Reames roads, located just off Interstate 77, due to an “ongoing matter” that was not specified.

WBTV is working to learn more information. Get the latest information sent to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app.

